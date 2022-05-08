Zacks: Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will post $4.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $5.85 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $23.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $23.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYRS. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 517,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $7.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 456,612 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 195,470 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 131,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

