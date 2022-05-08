Zacks: Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will report sales of $163.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.00 million and the highest is $182.50 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $145.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $673.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.57 million to $728.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $676.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 89,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 395.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 98,505 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 375,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.21. 78,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,736. The company has a market cap of $888.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.