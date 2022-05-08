Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.25 million to $17.40 million. Airgain posted sales of $17.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $79.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.15 million to $82.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $96.17 million, with estimates ranging from $90.12 million to $103.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

AIRG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,818. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 281,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Airgain by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 124,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Airgain by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

