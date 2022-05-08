Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.15). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,128.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of AQB stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 686,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,245. The company has a quick ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 32.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

