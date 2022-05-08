Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.08). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 271.57% and a negative net margin of 352.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABUS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.53. 1,010,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 253,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.