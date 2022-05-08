Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will post $178.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.70 million and the highest is $181.10 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $158.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $706.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $709.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $773.65 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $783.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 622,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,430. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axos Financial by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

