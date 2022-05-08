Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. DexCom reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $27.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,164. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

DexCom’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,898 shares of company stock worth $4,835,482. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

