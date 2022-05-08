Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Financiero Galicia’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

GGAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.