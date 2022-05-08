Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) to announce $186.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.20 million and the lowest is $183.02 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $180.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $755.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.04 million to $759.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $834.67 million, with estimates ranging from $827.06 million to $846.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.89. 830,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

