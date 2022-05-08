Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.44. 1,061,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $287.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

