Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

SANM traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. 417,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $44.26.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 653,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

