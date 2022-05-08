Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after buying an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,643,000 after buying an additional 200,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

