Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Hold

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dave & Buster's have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company continues to perform well on the back of the unique customizable experience that it offers across its four platforms, Eat, Drink, Play and Watch. This along with emphasis on higher mix of amusements and a leaner operating model bode well. Going forward, the company expects the momentum to continue on the back of its strategic initiatives that include a new menu, optimized marketing, technology investments and expansion of entertainment options. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have moved up in the past 30 days. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Although a majority of the stores have re-opened, traffic is still well below the pre-outbreak level. Also, the rise in wages and commodity inflation are concerning.”

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.84 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.