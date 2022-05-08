Zacks Investment Research Downgrades freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

FRTAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of freenet to €27.50 ($28.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($23.16) to €23.00 ($24.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of freenet from €27.00 ($28.42) to €27.50 ($28.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

freenet stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. freenet has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

