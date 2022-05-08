Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to Sell

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. SPX has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 33.11%. SPX’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after buying an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 780,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after buying an additional 70,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

