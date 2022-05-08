Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vistra (NYSE:VST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Vistra stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $27.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,300,000 shares of company stock worth $60,392,000. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 111.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $43,470,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $31,320,000.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

