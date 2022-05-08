Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE WRE opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.67 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 43,967 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after buying an additional 82,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.