Zacks Investment Research Lowers STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.31%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

