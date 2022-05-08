Zacks Investment Research Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of TPTX opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.86. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 756,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,495,000 after buying an additional 706,465 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,876,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.