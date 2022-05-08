Zacks Investment Research Lowers WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get WalkMe alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.90.

WalkMe stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its stake in WalkMe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after acquiring an additional 339,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WalkMe by 70.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 11.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 19.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 150,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WalkMe (WKME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.