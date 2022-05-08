Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

PRVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $4.29 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,409 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at $3,483,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 219,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 99,502 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

