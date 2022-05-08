Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0104 on Exchanges

Zap (ZAP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $27,034.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

