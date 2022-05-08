ZClassic Trading Down 15.1% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. ZClassic has a market cap of $545,174.07 and approximately $33.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.55 or 0.00325617 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00076489 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00092288 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006123 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

