Zelwin (ZLW) Market Cap Hits $44.54 Million

Zelwin (ZLW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Zelwin has a market cap of $44.54 million and $67,239.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zelwin has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,051.84 or 1.00072246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

