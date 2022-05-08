Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $87.19.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $235,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,330. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.