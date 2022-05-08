Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $960.03 million and $449.18 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,048,159,510 coins and its circulating supply is 12,756,692,357 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

