Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $174.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.09.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

