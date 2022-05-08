ZUM TOKEN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $377,368.23 and approximately $14.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.61 or 0.00632446 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

