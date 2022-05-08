ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
