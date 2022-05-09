-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

