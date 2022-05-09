-$0.06 EPS Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.01. Penumbra reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Shares of PEN traded down $13.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.24. The stock had a trading volume of 492,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,213. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $133.79 and a 12 month high of $293.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.42 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

