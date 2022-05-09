-$0.15 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LACGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAC traded down $3.04 on Monday, hitting $21.51. 6,056,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,150. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.