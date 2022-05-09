-$0.15 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAC traded down $3.04 on Monday, hitting $21.51. 6,056,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,150. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

