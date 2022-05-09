$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 329,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,911. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 3.11. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

