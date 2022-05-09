$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.37. Pinduoduo posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.42.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. 11,389,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,478,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $143.11. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,982,000 after buying an additional 102,757 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,049,000 after purchasing an additional 993,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

