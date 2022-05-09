$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $41.99. 416,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

