$0.52 EPS Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.37. GoDaddy reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoDaddy by 73.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 51.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock traded down $7.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,012. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

