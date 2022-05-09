$0.72 EPS Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,899. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,204 shares of company stock worth $303,339. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

