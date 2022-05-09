$0.72 EPS Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,899. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,204 shares of company stock worth $303,339. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.