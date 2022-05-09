$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.07. Clorox reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Clorox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Clorox by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX traded up $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $157.72. The stock had a trading volume of 90,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,874. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

