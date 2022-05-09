$1.12 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.80. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $85.04. 51,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,646. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

