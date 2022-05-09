$1.36 EPS Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Oracle reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.68. 128,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,658,332. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

