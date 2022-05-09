12,085 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $3.60 on Monday, reaching $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

