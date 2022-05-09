$124.69 Million in Sales Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) will report $124.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.67 million and the highest is $149.70 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $25.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 384.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year sales of $982.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.43 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPK. Roth Capital boosted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $26.41. 4,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

