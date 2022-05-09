$131.13 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will announce $131.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $112.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $592.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.70 million to $602.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $711.69 million, with estimates ranging from $676.80 million to $740.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.88.

CYBR traded down $13.52 on Wednesday, hitting $112.86. 878,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average is $162.69. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

