148,440 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,509,000 after buying an additional 246,580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 226,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 166,956 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 199,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.07. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 80.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

