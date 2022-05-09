$154.43 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) will announce $154.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $152.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $603.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $613.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $618.42 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $630.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 151,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,321. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.65. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.