$164.30 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will post sales of $164.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $161.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $666.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $684.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $780.05 million, with estimates ranging from $741.50 million to $800.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after buying an additional 697,587 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,132,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 509,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 321,627 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 1,643,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,505. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.85.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

