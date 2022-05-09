18,245 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,649,000 after purchasing an additional 92,876 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,203,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $402.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.16 and a 200 day moving average of $438.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $391.28 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.