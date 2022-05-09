193,370 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 193,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 36,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $19.55. 51,316,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,622,492. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

