$196.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $196.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.73 million to $198.22 million. Howard Hughes reported sales of $190.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $897.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

HHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.33. 375,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,259. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

