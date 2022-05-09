$2.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. AON reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.32 to $14.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 8.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 24.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 439,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $6.48 on Wednesday, reaching $279.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,832. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.85. AON has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

